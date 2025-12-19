Rivers: Police Rescue Abducted Woman, Kill 2 Kidnap Suspects

The Rivers State Police Command has rescued a woman abducted by suspected kidnappers in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, following an operation that led to a gunfight, which led to the killing of two suspected kidnappers.

During the operation, other members of the kidnap gang escaped with gunshot injuries, abandoning the ransom money they had collected from the family of the kidnapped woman.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Grace IringeKoko, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that the suspects were attacked by the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), in Emohua Annex, around the Ozuaha axis of Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the victim was kidnapped on December 5, and that her family had paid a ransom of N1.2 million to the kidnappers before the police were tipped-off, leading to the raid of the area.

She also said that the rescued woman has been reunited with her family, and that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects, and bring them to justice.