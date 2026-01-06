Rivers Police Recover Weapons, Arrest 12 Vigilante Members

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested twelve suspects, members of the OSPAC vigilante group, for allegedly carrying out a violent attack on Unity Estate, Mbodo–Aluu, Airport Road, Port Harcourt.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe Koko, disclosed in a statement that the incident occurred on January 5, 2025, at about 1:15 p.m.

She explained that the suspects, along with hired thugs armed with pump-action guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons, invaded the estate.

“The assailants reportedly fired indiscriminately, causing panic and apprehension. Preliminary investigations revealed that Patrick Akandu and Omakwelem Onu Ihunwo Prince coordinated the attack and are currently at large,” CSP Koko said.

The attack resulted in property destruction and damage to vehicles. One Apostle Stephen Nmacha, a native of Rumuekini Community, sustained a gunshot injury to the leg and was abducted by the attackers. Other residents sustained various injuries and fled into nearby bushes for safety.

Police operatives attached to the Choba Division, reinforced by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and Octopus Tactical Teams, quickly responded to the distress call. The abducted victim was rescued and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one automatic pump-action gun, one live cartridge, expanded cartridges, assorted charms, five motorcycles, two mini-buses, and one Siena van.

The twelve suspects arrested are Chinedu Nnodim, 45, of Etche LGA; Joel Wopara, 49, of Rukpokwu; Wopara Iyke, 45, of Rumuewara, Oraigwe; Henry Godwin Orumere, 44, of Anaka Abuja Road, Port Harcourt; Chidi Herbert, 47, of Ehi Water, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt; Wobe Ginikanwa, 44, of Airport Road, Rukpokwu; Bright Ezekiel, 51, of Ezekiel Road, Nkpolu, Rumuigbo; Ibuchi Choice Wali Ogba, 42, of Rumuwokeata, Ogbogoro, Port Harcourt; Okechukwu Igwe, 54, of Airport Road, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt; John Chukwudi, 56, of Rumuchi Road, Ozuoba; Chi Ezekwu, 43, of Ezekwu Avenue, Port Harcourt; and Clement Bassey, 32, of Omachi, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt.

CSP Koko added that the Akpor OSPAC Commander, Azubuike, also known as Ocean, who allegedly led the attack, remains at large.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, condemned the actions of the OSPAC operatives as reckless and reprehensible.

He reiterated that vigilante groups are expected to operate strictly under police supervision and in full synergy with the Command.