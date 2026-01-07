Rivers: Police Recover Weapons, Arrest 12 Vigilance Members Over Attack On Housing Estate

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects who are members of a local vigilance group, OSPAC, for allegedly carrying out a violent attack on Unity Estate, located at Mbodo–Aluu, Airport Road, Port Harcourt.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe Koko, CSP, who disclosed this in a statement noted that the incident occurred on January 5, at about 1315hours.

She said that the suspects are members of the OSPAC vigilante group drawn from various communities in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, alongside hired thugs armed with pump-action guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons, invaded the estate.

“The assailants reportedly at tacked and fire shot indiscriminately causing panic and apprehension. Preliminary investigations revealed that one Patrick Akandu and Omakwelem Onu Ihunwo Prince ‘m’ are said to have coordinated the attack and are currently at large.

“The attack resulted in the destruction of part of the estate and damage to vehicles. One Apostle Stephen Nmacha ‘m’ a native of Rumuekini Community, sustained gunshot injury to the leg, which was shattered, and was subsequently abducted by the attackers. Others sustained various degrees of injuries and fled into nearby bushes for safety.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, operatives attached to the Choba Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and were reinforced by the AntiKidnapping Unit (AKU) and Octopus Tactical Teams. The abducted victim was rescued and taken to a medical facility for treatment.”

The police spokesperson added that the exhibits recovered from the suspects include: one automatic pumpaction gun, one live cartridge, expanded cartridges, assorted charms, five motorcycles, two mini-buses and one Siena van The 12 suspects arrested are: Chinedu Nnodim, 45, male, Etche LGA, Joel Wopara, 49, male, Rukpokwu; Wopara Iyke, 45, male, Rumuewara, Oraigwe,; Henry Godwin Orumere, 44, male, Anaka Abuja Road, Port Harcourt,; Chidi Herbert, 47, male, Ehi Water, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt, and Wobe Ginikanwa, 44, male, Airport Road, Rukpokwu.