Rivers Police Recover Skull Of DPO Allegedly Killed By 2Baba

The Rivers State Police Command has recovered the skull of the late former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim, who was allegedly ambushed and killed by Gift Okpara, aka 2Baba, a gang leader recently murdered by the police and a vigilance group.

Angbashim was killed in September 2023 by 2Baba and other members of his gang, who decapitated the body of the late DPO, prompting the Rivers State government to place an N100 million bounty on 2Baba.

2Baba ended up killed on February 17, 2024, during an assault executed by the Rivers State Police Command, which also recovered his remains from a shallow grave in Ebrass forest.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement said that Angbashim’s skull was recovered by a tactical squad at a joint operation, noting that efforts were on to recover the remaining parts of the DPO’s body.

She said: “This operation targeted the camp of the deceased cult leader, Gift Okpara, famously known as 2Baba, situated within the forest region of Odiemude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

“During the operation, diligent search efforts led to the discovery of a burial site within the gang’s shrine, where the remains of the slain police officer, SP Bako Angbashim, were located and subsequently exhumed.

“Notably, the exhumed remains include the skull of the deceased. These recovered remains have been taken to the mortuary where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing.

“These tests aim to establish the identity of the remains through a meticulous comparison with samples obtained from the late officer’s relatives.

“Furthermore, ongoing efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the remaining dismembered parts of SP Bako Angbashim’s body, suspected to have been buried at various undisclosed locations within the forest.”

She added, “The command extends its gratitude to the community members for their invaluable support throughout the investigation process.

“The police will continue to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens, and they remain determined to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.”