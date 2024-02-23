Rivers Police Recover Serial Kidnapper, 2Baba’s Body From Ahoada Forest

The serial kidnapper, Gift Okpara, otherwise known as 2Baba who was killed by a joint security operation in Rivers State’s missing body has been found and recovered.

It would be recalled that last year, Governor Siminalayi Fubara placed a N100 million bounty on the suspected kidnapper and his gang for the murder of DPO Bako Angbashim, a superintendent of police and the resurgence of violent crimes, including kidnapping and terrorism.

Impeccable sources told New Telegraph exclusively that the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olatunji Disu and security forces had been silently mining intelligence on the case.

On February 17 at about noon, 2baba and gang attacked Okogbe Town and Odiokwu community, destroying several pipelines in response, the security forces raided their camp and despite a fierce gun battle, the gang escaped but with injuries.

“While information had filtered in that 2baba couldn’t survive the gunshot wounds he sustained, there was nothing concrete to back that up until his body was recovered last night.

It was exclusively gathered that on Thursday night, the intelligence had paid off as the CP alongside his crack squad dared to brave the horrors of E-brass in Ahoada West Local Government Area in the State.

Due to the extremely difficult terrain with strategically positioned informants to monitor any entrance into the forest, it was gathered that it took the squad about two hours before they could access the forest and recover the body.

Attempts to reach the CP for more details proved abortive as he did not take his calls, however, the source told our correspondent that the police would address a press briefing later in the day at the state command headquarters.

It would be that last year, a divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Ahoada East Local was killed during an exchange of gunfire between his team and the cultists, who also made away with his body. Bako Angbashim.SP was killed by the cultist.