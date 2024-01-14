Rivers Police Raid Criminal Hideout, Kill Notorious Cultist

Following the raid of a criminal hideout in the state, the Rivers State Police Command has said its operatives have murdered an armed robber and suspected infamous cultist in a gun duel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, in Port Harcourt on Sunday evening.

Speaking on the development, She mentioned that Silas Oderereke, also known as General, is the culprit and has been on the police’s wanted list for around four years.

According to Iringe-Koko, the criminals in the Oderereke community in the Ahoada-West Local Government Area of the state started the fire when they saw the police officers entering their den.

READ ALSO:

The suspect was ultimately killed in the ensuing gunfight.

Two more alleged offenders were hurt, while two more managed to get away and are currently on the loose, according to the PPRO.

“In a major breakthrough, the Rivers State Police Command successfully apprehended a notorious armed robber and cult leader, Silas Oderereke, in Oderereke, Ahoada-West Local Government Area.

“Oderereke, also known as ‘General,’ had been on the run for the past four years, evading arrest. However, his reign of terror came to an end when he resisted arrest and opened fire on the police, resulting in his death,” she said.