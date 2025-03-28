Rivers: Police Quiz N’delta Group Leader For Allegedly Inciting Protest

Share

Police have interrogated the Niger Delta Congress (NDC) President Nubari Saatah for allegedly inciting the public to protest against emergency rule in Rivers State.

In a statement yesterday, police spokeswoman SP Grace Iringe-Koko said Saatah was invited “due to the NDC’s persistent and emphatic calls for public protests within Rivers State”.

However, said Saatah was allowed to leave after the interrogation. Iringe-Koko said: “Individual or group found engaging in activities capable of disrupting public peace will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

She said public protests if not well managed could cause unrest and give room for mischief makers to hijack it and create problem.

The spokeswoman said: “As part of its responsibility to ensure public safety, we sought clarification on the nature and objectives of these planned demonstrations.

“While the command recognises and upholds the fundamental right to peaceful assembly, it remains vigilant to the potential security risks that could arise from such gatherings.

“Public protests, if not properly managed, can escalate into unrest, creating opportunities for mischief-makers or individuals with ulterior motives to instigate violence, disrupt public order, and endanger lives and property.”

