Rivers Police Neutralize Notorious Cult Kingpin, Recovers G3 Rifle, Army Uniform

Rivers State Police Command has arrested a notorious cultist cum armed robber, Silas Oderereke also known as ‘General’ in Oderereke Ahoada-West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Sunday Telegraph learnt had been on the run for the past four years, evading arrest.

However, his reign of terror came to an end when he resisted arrest and opened fire on the police, resulting in his death.

The suspect who is the head of the Greenlanders’ cult group in the Ubie clan of Ahoada West, Oderereke and his gang were infamous for their criminal activities, which included armed robbery, land grabbing, unauthorized sales of buildings, and brutal attacks on those who dared to oppose them. He was also alleged to have ordered the destruction of houses in communities that resisted his criminal enterprises.

On January 11, 2024, the police received information about Oderereke’s gang’s robbery operation, which also involved vandalizing the property of the late monarch, Eze Robinson O. Robinson. Responding swiftly, the police chased the criminals out of town. However, the defiant ‘General’ rallied his gang and launched an attack on a community-owned tank farm in Oderereke, intending to loot its contents. It was during this sabotage attempt that the police managed to apprehend the gang.

Oderereke and one other member of his gang opened fire on the police team, leading to an exchange of gunfire. In the shootout, Oderereke and his accomplice were neutralized while others sustained injuries. Two other clan leaders, Danger-boy and 2-Man, who frequently collaborated with Oderereke, managed to escape and are currently at large.

Upon searching the gang’s hideout, the police discovered a G3 Rifle and nineteen 7.62x51mm ammunition. Further investigations uncovered a camp Oderereke had established between Oderereke and Olokuma Communities.

“This camp served as a base for the cult leader and his numerous followers, from where they launched robbery attacks on innocent members of neighbouring communities.

“The affected communities expressed their relief and shared accounts of residents who had relocated to Port Harcourt due to the mayhem caused by the cult group.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, congratulated the officers for their exceptional work. He issued a stern warning to cultists in the state, urging them to abandon their criminal activities and renounce cultism, or face the full weight of the law and assured the residents of Rivers State that the Police Command, under his leadership, remains fully committed to maintaining peace and bolstering security in the state.