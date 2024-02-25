Rivers Police Nab Two Suspects Who Steal Motorcycles, Rob Bank Customers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected robbers who steal motorcycles and rob unsuspecting bank customers of their money by using master keys to open cars parked within bank premises.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, noted that the suspects: Ikenna Obiko, 30, and Isichukwu Eneji, 24 years old respectively were arrested by operatives along the Olu Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt.

She said that this year alone, the suspects had stolen three motorcycles in different parts of Port Harcourt, adding that they had made confessional statements about their crimes.

Part of the statement released by Iringe-Koko reads: “They specialised in robbing victims of their money and property inside parked cars using specialised keys.

“They also admitted to stealing parked motorcycles by using ignition wires to start them, as well as robbing unsuspecting bank customers of their money after withdrawal at banks and ATM centres. The two robbery suspects were recently involved in a robbery case involving an Indomie Noodles vehicle where they took N100,000 from the driver.

“Police investigations confirmed that the two suspects had, within this year, stolen three motorcycles, one of which is now at the Borokiri Police Station in Port Harcourt. Two of the motorcycles were stolen from where their owners parked them along Choba Road and Eliozu in Obio/Akpo local government area of the state…”

“Both suspects, now in police custody at the Borokiri Police Station, hail from Oguta in Imo State. While Ikenna is married to a wife and two children, Isichukwu has a wife and three children.

“Police investigations show that the suspects both relocated to Port Harcourt last year following the Indigenous People of Biafra crisis in Imo State and other parts of the South East.

“While Ikenna said he was lured into crime by one of his community leaders (now deceased), Isichukwu said his late uncle tutored him in the act of robbery.

“Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has directed that the two suspects be charged immediately in an appropriate court of law.”