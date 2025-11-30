Rivers: Police Nab Two Suspected Car Thieves, Recover Stolen Vehicles

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a car-snatching syndicate said to be behind a series of vehicle thefts in Port Harcourt, its environs, and neighbouring states.

In a statement on Sunday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said one of the stolen vehicles was traced to Abia State, where one of the suspects was also apprehended. She described the arrests as a major breakthrough in the command’s ongoing operations against car theft.

According to her, the suspects, Abubakar Abdulsalam, 43, and Shagari Shehu, 35 were arrested on November 20, 2025, by operatives of the C4I Intelligence Unit acting on credible intelligence.

The statement reads: “The operatives swiftly acted on reliable information, leading to the arrest of the suspects, who were found in possession of two stolen vehicles.

The recovered vehicles include a white Toyota Hilux with fake registration number GWA 453 GR and an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with fake registration number LSD 420 BT. Both vehicles are in police custody for discreet investigation.”

The police said the Hilux was recovered at Rumuibekwe Estate in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, while the Toyota Corolla was found in Abia State, where the second suspect was arrested.

Iringe-Koko added that investigators are working to determine the suspects’ roles, uncover any wider network, and identify links to other vehicle-related crimes in Rivers State and beyond.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the operatives for their professionalism and thanked members of the public for providing useful information.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to safety and security, assuring residents that the police would continue to intensify efforts against criminal activities.