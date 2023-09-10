Rivers: Police Nab Six Suspects Over DPO’s Murder

At least six persons have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command in connection to the gruesome murder of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada East Council of Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashim, whose death occurred on Friday in Odumude Forest following an ambush by suspected Iceland cult group.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko on Sunday said in order to retrieve the DPO’s body, the command conducted an operation at the Odumude community which resulted in the recovery of a locally crafted pistol as well as a number of charms.

According to a statement from the command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, both the suspects and the confiscated property are currently in police custody.

She also said that the suspects were being questioned at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Port Harcourt.

Residents of the Odumude village, according to Iringe-Koko, have left the region as a result of the development.

She said that the Ahoada division now has a new DPO, SP Zuokumor Richard.

According to the declaration, the new Ahoada DPO was accompanied by tactical teams, one-third of a Mopol 19, 56, unit, and half of a Mopol 48 unit.

It stated that SP Richard had been tasked with a comprehensive search of the area, capture of the perpetrators, recovery of the DPO’s body, and location of any operating weapons used in the incident.