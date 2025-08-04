Rivers Police Nab Seven Cultists For Allegedly Murdering Lawyer

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested seven suspected cultists who were allegedly involved in the murder of a lawyer, Bright Owhor, on July 5, 2025, along Market Road in Rumuomasi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Owhor was shot by the hoodlums, who were wrongly described as “unknown gunmen” because nobody knew then they were cultists, had battled for his life in the hospital where he was rushed to, but unfortunately lost it at the end.

The cultists, all members of De Gbam, include the gang leader, Godfrey Emmanuel, a.k.a. Ibu (30years), Chukwu Nneji (34 years), Justice Dimkpa (27 years and Promise Wikere ‘m’ 22 years, the handler of stolen vehicles.

The others are Prince Samuel (30 years) armed operative, Daniel Godwin (25 years), driver of the getaway vehicle, and Henry Peter (24 years), arms supplier.

The state’s police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, SP, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, also disclosed that the Anti-kidnapping team, which executed the operation leading to their arrest, also recovered four locally made pistols and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Iringe-Koko added that the Anti-kidnapping unit also recovered from the gang two live cartridges, a SIM card, one mini bus and one Toyota Camry car, adding that the suspects had also confessed to being the mastermind of the recent cult attacks in the Diobu area, which accommodates mostly slum settlements in Port Harcourt.

The police spokesperson said it took the Anti-Kidnapping Unit 10 days of intelligence analysis and surveillance to track the movement of the culprits and apprehend them.

She noted that the suspects, who confessed to the crime, also confessed to withdrawing money from the account late 46-year-old deceased’s Port Harcourt-based lawyer.

Iringe-Koko said: “Following the tragic killing of Barrister Bright Owhor, 46 years, m’ of No. 40C Market Road, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, by unidentified gunmen on July 6, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit were deployed to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“He was shot on 5/7/2025 at about 21:30hrs, rushed to the hospital and gave up the ghost at about 02:00hrs of 6/7/2025.

“Through meticulous intelligence work and technical surveillance over 10 days, all individuals involved in the crime were identified and apprehended.”

The statement added: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Deygbam Secret Cult Group.

“They admitted to their roles in the murder, the withdrawal of funds from the victim’s bank account, and involvement in recent cult-related violence between BS and G12 Deygbam factions in Diobu, Port Harcourt.”