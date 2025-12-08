Rivers: Police Nab 3 Suspected Car Thieves, Recover Stolen Vehicle

Officers of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested three suspected car thieves in Ada George area of Port Harcourt, who sell stolen cars to buyers.

Spokesperson for the Command, Grace IringeKoko, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the suspects were arrest- ed after an officer attached to the Federal Road Safety Corps, lodged a complaint about the stolen car.

Iringe-Koko said that the arrested suspects are Chris- tian Ihuigwe, John Ebus and Barnabas, all residents of Port Harcourt, who stole the car from a lady who bought it for Bolt taxi.

Iringe-Koko said the officer attached to the Federal Road Safety Corps, Rivers State Sector Command, had presented the car particulars, including a sales agreement and proof of ownership.

According to her, upon investigation, the Command officers recovered the stolen vehicle from the buyer, and that efforts were ongoing to arrest others involved.

The statement read: “Rivers State Police Command in a significant breakthrough in its sustained efforts to combat car theft and other organised crimes in the state has arrested three suspects in connection with a stolen car.