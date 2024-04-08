Rivers Police Launch Manhunt Against Kidnap Kingpin, Kill One

Rivers State Police Command has launched a manhunt against Iken Thank God known in the criminal world as General 2man, who specializes in kidnapper and armed robbery, especially in the Ogbologbo Community of Ahoada West Local Government Area of the State,

According to the Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, the kidnap kingpin, who has been implicated in the murder of Inspector Usang Ude and multiple civilian casualties, narrowly escaped after the police launched an operation against him and members of his gang.

While the kingpin managed to escape, his second-in-command, ThankGod Uchechi, alias “Pastor SP,” and third-in-command, ‘Western King’ Okpo Emenike, were fatally wounded.

He also said that several other gang members sustained injuries, and significant weaponry was seized after General 2man and his gang engaged police tactical teams in a fierce firefight.

General 2man, identified as Ikem, His reign of terror extended to kidnapping, armed robbery, and vandalism, with reports of him even disrupting social events at will.

Disu praised the efforts of the tactical team and emphasized the commitment of the police force to combating crime in the state.

The CP also called on the public to provide any information that could lead to the apprehension of the fleeing suspects and other criminal elements.