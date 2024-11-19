Rivers Police Launch Manhunt Against Armed Robbers Who Killed Okada Rider, Stole His Bike

Share

Rivers State Police Command has vowed to fish out the gunmen who shot dead a commercial motorcyclist and fled with the motorcycle at Civil Defence Road in Ahoada town of the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the incident, said the perpetrators would not go unpunished, noting that the police have started investigations into the matter.

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, an Okada rider whose name was given as Mr Innocent was killed, and the incident was reported to the Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada main town.

According to findings, the dastardly act was committed by a three-member armed robbery gang, who first stopped the motorcycle rider along the road, pretending they wanted to board his Okada.

The motorcyclist was said to have resisted when he realized that they wanted to rob him of his motorcycle, forcing the robbers to shoot him, and eventually fled with his motorcycle.

Despite the efforts made by good Samaritans who first saw him and alerted his relatives, the motorcyclist, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment did not survive the gunshot.

The spokesperson of the state Police said that the police will go after the perpetrators of the crime and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

“investigation is ongoing. Efforts are in top gear to apprehend the perpetrators and make them face justice,” she said.

