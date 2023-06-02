New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
Rivers Police Kills Suspected Cultist During Shoot-out, Recover Arms

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have shot dead a suspected cultist during a shootout in Ndele Community in Emuoha Local Government Area, where there has been an increase in cult-related clashes in recent times.

The suspected cultist, Azundah Elechi, 28, according to the state’s police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, SP, in a statement was a member of the Dey-Gbam Cult Group, which has allegedly been terrorising Diobu.

The police spokesperson claimed that the said Elechi was among those that carried out an attack at Mgbola Village, Ndele Community in Emohua LGA, on Tuesday, 30th May, 2023, where four persons were left dead. Iringe-Koko said that on Wednesday, 31st May, 2023, the Dey-Gbam Cult Group invaded the community again to further unleash mayhem on the residents of the area.

She said the suspect who hails from Omofo Community, Ndele Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State was killed in the early hours of Thursday, June 1, 2023, by Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command. She said: “In a shootout between the cultists and the Police and the local vigilantes, Azunda Elechi ‘M’ was fatally injured with one pump action and two live cartridges with three empty cartridge shells recovered from him.”

