May 21, 2023
Rivers Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest Two

Police officers attached to the C4i Intelligence Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed two suspected kidnappers and arrested two other members of the gang during a raid of their hideout. The C4i operatives had stormed the hideout of the kidnappers in the early hours of Friday at Oyigbo/ Igbo-Etche while acting on actionable intelligence on the kidnapping gang, which has been linked to the kidnap of a woman and her daughter in March.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State command, Grace Iringe-Koko (SP), in a statement said the suspects had opened fire on the policemen upon sighting them,.leading to a gunfight. She said that during the gun duel that lasted for about an hour, the gang leader, who was in later identified as Aka Blacky, was fatally wounded, while another suspect identified as Peter Nwafor was shot while trying to escape.

