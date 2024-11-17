Rivers Police Kill Notorious Cultist, Recovers Weapons

The Rivers State Police Command on Sunday disclosed that its operatives killed a suspected kidnapper and cultist, identified as Gbarani Bume, in the Luawii Community of the Khana Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko made this disclosure in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Port-Harcourt.
According to the statement, Bume was a member of the infamous Iceland cult group, which has been terrorizing the Beree/Tabaa axis of Khana LGA along with his gang.
Iringe-Koko stated that Bume and his gang tried to kidnap a site engineer working in Luawii when the police, acting on a tip-off, swooped in.
Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, but Bume was fatally injured after a fierce exchange of gunfire and later died.
The statement reads partly: “The Rivers State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat crime,
“Neutralizing a notorious cultist and kidnapper, Gbarani Bume, a.k.a. Pelele, a native of Bere Community in Khana LGA.
“On the 15th of November 2024, operatives from the Bori Division, acting on a tip-off, were mobilised to Luawii Community where Pelele and his gang were attempting to kidnap a site engineer.
“Upon sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire, resulting in a fierce crossfire, during which Pelele was fatally wounded. His accomplices escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.
“Items recovered from the suspect include one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 10 rounds of live ammunition.”
“An investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the other fleeing gang members and bring them to justice.”