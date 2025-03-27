Rivers Police Interrogates NDC Leader For Allegedly Inciting Protest

Share

The Rivers State Police Command has interrogated Mr Nubari Saatah, the President of the Niger Delta Congress (NDC), at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for allegedly inciting the public to protest over emergency rule in Rivers.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko (SP), Saatah was invited “Due to the NDC’s persistent and emphatic calls for public protests within Rivers State.”

She, however, said that after Saatah was interrogated, he was allowed to leave the premises of the SCID, warning that “individual or group found engaging in activities capable of disrupting public peace will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

She said that public protest, if not well managed can cause unrest and give room for mischief makers to hijack it and create problems.

Iringe-Koko said: “As part of its responsibility to ensure public safety, the Police sought clarification on the nature and objectives of these planned demonstrations.

“While the command recognizes and upholds the fundamental right to peaceful assembly, it remains vigilant to the potential security risks that could arise from such gatherings.

“Public protests, if not properly managed, can escalate into unrest, creating opportunities for mischief-makers or individuals with ulterior motives to instigate violence, disrupt public order, and endanger lives and property. In such instances, the organizers would be held accountable for any breakdown of law and order.”

The statement adds: “The Rivers State Police Command urges all residents and stakeholders in the state to continue to uphold peace and stability, recognizing that security is in the best interest of all.

“The Command remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting lives and property while ensuring strict enforcement of law and order.

“Members of the public are, therefore, strongly advised to refrain from any actions that could undermine the prevailing peace in the state.

