Rivers: Police Clamp Down On Interstate Car Snatching Syndicate, Arrest 12, Recover 22 Vehicles

The Rivers State Police Command said it has dismantled a sophisticated car theft syndicate operating across multiple states in the country. A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace IringeKoko, said in the intelligence led operation, the police arrested 12 male suspects and recovered 22 stolen vehicles.

The case was said to have begun in September 2024 after a report by Mr. Enoch Daniel, who was dispossessed of his Toyota Hiace bus at Trailer Park, Onne. Swift investigations by the command’s C4i Strikeforce/Octopus team led to the arrest of John Amadi, 40-year-old from Ogu/Bolo LGA and Nna Goodluck, 45-year-old from Khana LGA.

Both were described as ex-convicts and were said to have confessed to have been hired for the operation. The police said they spread their dragnet to Obibo, Kano and Akwa Ibom, resulting in the arrest of key suspects such as Yakubu Abdullah, 35 years; Abdulkareem Saminu, 35 years, caught with two stolen vehicles; and Adamu Musa, a dismissed Police Officer from Akwa Ibom State, who has 11 vehicles.

The statement said the syndicate was coordinated by Falco Ibrahim, currently at large, whose network spanned Rivers, Anambra, Taraba, Enugu, Borno, Kano, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states. Vehicles were reportedly smuggled via his agent, Shehu Shagari, now in custody, and sold in Cameroon either whole or as parts.