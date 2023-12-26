Rivers Police Arrested Innocent Persons For My Son’s Murder – Father

A middle-aged man, Mr Benneth Sunday Ubulom, from Ekede Community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has cried out that those held in detention by the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command over the death of his son are not responsible for the death.

Ubulom, who is the father of the late Awajimenkpulu Benneth, a youth in his 20s has cried out that his son died on the 19th day of September 2023, four days after a fatal mob attack, explaining that his son had informed him that he was attacked by two young men.

He also claimed that prior to his son’s death, it did not occur to him that the two young men who had attacked his son, were also the ones who brought him back to his house, claiming that he knows them and the names they bear.

In a sworn affidavit, made available to newsmen, the father of the diseased, said in the heat of emotions, he wrongly accused some members and executives of the Ikuru Town Youths Congress; Joab Etete Anthony, Inwon John, Evans Monday, John Dickson, Edwin Acra, Titus Jones, Ekens Dodd, as being responsible for the death of his son.

Ubulom noted that some persons in Ekede Community and Ikuru Town, who are not related to him were cashing in on his son’s death to foment trouble and implicate members of the Ikuru Town Youths Congress as being responsible for the unfortunate death of his son.

The affidavit which read in part declared that:” …after a painstaking investigation, I discovered some persons arrested, some of whom are still in the custody of the police, have no link directly or remotely with the death of my son.”

Prior to the sworn affidavit, a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had given an order of interim injunction in Suit No.PHC/3206/FHR/2023 between Etete Joab Anthony suing for himself and as representing Ikuru Town Youth Congress vs The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State & 5 ORS to maintain status quo, pending the hearing of the fundamental right suit filed by the Applicants, (the Ikuru Town youth congress).

This was in addition to another court order, obtained in suit number PHC/3381/FHR/2023, granting both Evans Monday and John Dickson bail pending the hearing and determination of their fundamental human rights action.

But the police have not yet obeyed the orders which led the Ikuru Town Youths Congress’ legal team to file form 48 (Notice of Disobedience of Orders of Court) on the police and other respondents on record who are instigating them.