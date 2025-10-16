Rivers Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers, Recover N200,000 Ransom

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction of a 24-year-old woman in Igbo Etche, Etche Local Government Area.

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Command’s Special Operations and Intelligence Team (SOIT) after being tracked to a hideout in Egwi, Etche.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that the suspects had successfully collected ₦200,000 ransom from the victim before their arrest.

She identified the suspects as Ifeanyi Chukwu Alozie, 25, from Okomoko, Etche LGA, residing at Ndimasi Farm Road, Igbo Etche, and Miracle Nwimene, 25, from Zakpo, Khana LGA, residing at Umuagagu, Etche.

During preliminary interrogation, both suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime. They revealed that they lured the victim through a dating site to Igbo Etche, where she was kidnapped. Despite the relentless pursuit by the police, the suspects collected ₦200,000 from her relatives before releasing her.

The suspects are currently in police custody, while investigations continue to apprehend other accomplices. The victim has been safely debriefed and reunited with her family.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, commended the operatives for their bravery and dedication, assuring the public of the Command’s ongoing commitment to their safety and security.