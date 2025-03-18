Rivers: Police Arrest Two Over Trans N’Delta Pipeline Explosion

Share

The Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two individuals in connection with the explosion that rocked the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)-operated Trans Niger Pipeline.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning, at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities in Gokana Local Government Area.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that a thorough investigation has commenced to determine the exact cause of the explosion, which led to a massive inferno.

The police assured residents of their commitment to bringing perpetrators of criminal activities to justice.

“As part of efforts to uncover any potential act of sabotage, two individuals have been taken in for questioning,” the statement confirmed.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are identified and brought to justice.

“We urge residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring them of our unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. The Command will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain peace and security for all,” Iringe-Koko stated.

The police further urged members of the public to report any useful information regarding the incident or any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through designated contact lines.

Investigations are ongoing.

