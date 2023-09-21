Rivers Police Arrest Three Cultists Who Seized Corpse of Slain DPO

The Rivers state police command says it has killed four notorious Ice- land cultists and members of wanted criminal gang led by one Two Baba, and arrested three other cultists linked to the killing of SP Bako Agbashim, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) serving in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The hoodlums had seized the body of the slain DPO, despite the manhunt embarked upon by the police and a N100 million bounty announced by Governor Siminalayi Fubara for their arrest.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, said that four members of the cult group were also killed during a gunfight with the police, noting that although the command is mourning over the death of SP Bako Agbashim, it won’t relent in fighting crime and criminality.

He said that the police had carried out a raid at the hideout of the cultists at Odemude forest in Ahoada East Local Government Area, and met a battle-ready gang.

He said: “… at about 1030hrs, actionable intelligence revealed that, gang of notorious Iceland cultists, armed robbery suspects and kidnappers led by one Gift David Okpara Okpolonwo, aka 2-baba, who led his notorious gang to brutally murder SP Bako Angbashim, DPO Ahoada on 8th September 2023, were in their hideout at Odemude Forest, Ahoada-East Local Government Area.

“Following the information, a combined team of Command Tactical Operatives and Area Commander Ahoada ,stormed the forest in the efforts to arrest the notorious hoodlums and possible recovery of the corpse of the late officer.

“The hoodlums who were battle ready to inflict more injury and casualty on Police, immediately engaged the operatives in fierce gun battle, during which four of the notorious hoodlums, who are yet to be identified, sustained fatal gunshot injuries while others escaped into the forest, three suspects were arrested and a locally made pistol recovered from them.