Rivers Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Arms

The operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested eight suspected kidnappers in the Omoku community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, during a raid on their hideout.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, told journalists at a press briefing in Port Harcourt that six kidnapped victims were rescued during the operation.

Adepoju explained that on March 21, 2025, at about 07:10 hours, security operatives stormed the kidnappers’ hideout along Omoku Road in Ahoada East LGA, leading to the arrest of eight male suspects and the rescue of six male victims.

He disclosed that items recovered from the suspects included two English-made pump-action guns, two locally made pistols, four locally made single-barrel guns, assorted rounds of ammunition and cartridges, three Q-Link motorcycles, communication equipment, and other incriminating items.

In another operation, Police Operatives arrested two suspects in Onelga LGA on March 19, 2025, for illegal possession of dynamites used by suspected oil thieves.

According to Adepoju, the suspects were caught with four dynamites, four switches, detonating pods, and other improvised explosive device (IED) enablers.

He further revealed that security forces destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, 55 ovens, 20 reservoirs, and 50 dug-out pits, while also seizing 100,000 liters of stolen crude oil and 10,000 liters of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), all of which were handled in line with existing regulations.

Adepoju urged the public to provide credible intelligence to security agencies on individuals or groups involved in vandalism and related crimes.

He emphasized the need for proactive measures to prevent acts that could deter current and potential investors, stressing that the safety and stability of the environment are crucial for fostering a thriving business climate, which in turn contributes to the overall economic growth of the state and the nation.

The Police Commissioner also disclosed that security agencies recently thwarted an attempted pipeline vandalism at Allu-Rumuekpe in Ikwerre LGA on March 16, 2025.

He noted that the swift intervention of security forces prevented an explosion, which resulted in the death of the vandals who were trying to detonate the pipeline.

He assured that the Police, in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, remain resolute in their commitment to protecting lives and property while upholding law and order.

