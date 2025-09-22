Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapping Syndicate, Recover Weapons

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate that operated in different parts of the state, collecting Ransom money and still killing the victims.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement, said that suspected kidnappers, including Hassan Mohammed, 20, from Wandigah Town in Mandagali, Borno State; Bello Abubakar, ’25, from Roundabout Maura, Sokoto State, and Yusuf Ahmed, 23 years old, from Hazari LGA, Bauchi State.

She disclosed that a team of operatives swung into action after receiving a distress call over the kidnapping of one Humphrey Wagbara of Igwuruta-Atali.

The police spokesperson noted that exhibits recovered from the suspects include one G-3 Rifle with Breech (number 10398), one magazine, one Itel phone belonging to Humphrey Wagbara, a kidnapped victim, three short daggers, one Jack Knife and one stainless short knife.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the operation was executed by operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annexe, ” in a daring and coordinated operation on 19th. September 2025 at about 0200hrs… in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the State in connection with the kidnapping of the victim.”

The statement added: “During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to their involvement in multiple kidnappings in the State, including:

“The kidnapping of Onwuli Jude and Nwabueze Nchekwube on September 24, 2025, at School Road, Igwuruta-Atali, where they collected a ransom of Six Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (#6,900,000) before killing Nwabueze Nchekwube.

“The kidnapping of Mercy Chinyere ‘f’ on September 12, 2025, at the same location, where they also collected a ransom of Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#3,500,000) before releasing her.

“Suspects and exhibits are currently in Police custody. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional operational weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, commends the diligence, bravery and dedication of the Operatives in making these arrests and recovering exhibits.

“He noted that the outcome of the operation underscores the Command’s unrelenting commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens of the State, and urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police station or other Security agencies.”