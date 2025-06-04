Rivers Police Arrest Member Of Inter-State Car-Snatching Syndicate

Share

A suspected vehicle snatcher, Mr. Felix Clark, arrested by the operatives of the Rivers State Police command attached to Anti-Cultism unit, has confessed how his members snatch cars in Lagos, Edo and Delta States.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-koko, the police recovered a stolen vehicle and master keys from the suspect, who also named the members of his gang.

The police spokesperson said that Clark was arrested at about 11:30 hours on May 5, 2025, by the team Led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Attah Alih.

Irinke-Koko said: “The operatives of the command attached to Anti-Cultism Unit , on Wednesday, 5th May 2025 at 11:30 hours, the team led by ASP Attah Alih, while on routine patrol along Abacha Road, GRA, intercepted a male suspect identified as Felix Clark, who was riding a bicycle.

“Upon conducting a search, seven master keys were recovered from the suspect. He was immediately taken to the station for further questioning.

“Following his arrest and subsequent interrogation, a red Hyundai Sonata with registration number EKY 531 GG, earlier reported stolen, was recovered from his residence…

“The suspect has made a useful statement and has named other members of his gang operating in Delta, Edo, and Lagos States. Investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold.

“The Commissioner Of Police Rivers State, Olugbenga Adewole Adepoju reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property. We encourage members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and credible information.”

