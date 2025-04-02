Rivers : Police Arrest Church Founder Over Alleged Homosexual Act With Member

Share

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested the General Overseer of a new generation church in Diobu, Port Harcourt for alleged act of homosexual with a member of his church.

The suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Octopus (C4i) Strike Force unit of the Nigeria Police Force over acts of Homosexuality, after the general overseer was reported by one of his members, a male whom he had been making sexual advances at.

The said member had recorded him on video while playing along with his sexual advances in a room, getting his nude video, which he tabled before the Octopus Strike Force unit as evidence.

In the said video, the General Overseer was reportedly seen soliciting for sex from the man, going to the extent of touching him without knowing that the man he felt had agreed to his demand was simply playing along to get and present the proof needed for his arrest.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

