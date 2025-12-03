Rivers: Police Arrest 4 Suspects Who Attacked, Seized Rifles From Operatives

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested four suspects who attacked police men and forcefully took their arms, noting that two rifles were recovered from the hoodlums, whose members are still on the run.

The suspects had attacked police men on November 12, at Tonninno Filling Station, Elioparanwo Road, Port Harcourt, carting away their rifles and ammunitions.

The spokesperson of the state police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the suspects from investigations have been terrorising the state, and that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members.

The spokesperson added that following the incident, the Commis- sioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, directed the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) to take over the investigation and ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators and recovery of the stolen arms.

The statement states: “The operatives, working on this specific di- rective, swung into action, utilising intelligence led policing and other technical support, has arrested four suspects actively connected to the attack on the personnel, and recovered the two stolen rifles.

“During preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the suspects, have been involved in multiple crimes within the state. The suspects and recovered rifles (exhibits) are currently in police custody and they are cooperating with police investigation team.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and recover the rest of their operational weapons” SP Koko said. Meanwhile, CP Adepoju, commended the diligence and professionalism, swift response of the operatives in arresting the suspects and recovery of the rifles.

The CP assured that the Police Command will continue to spread its tentacles to all nooks and crannies of the state and ensure perpetrators of crime are made to face the full wrath of the law.