Rivers: Police Arrest 3 Suspected Child Traffickers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a child trafficking syndicate, who exploit vulnerable young mothers, stealing and selling their new born babies for significant financial gains.

The suspects were arrested in Igwuruta, an outskirt of Port Harcourt by operatives of the command attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit, according to the command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement.

She disclosed that the syndicate was led by one Blessing Jack, a 54-year- old woman who resides at Timber Road, Igwuruta, Port Harcourt.

The police spokesperson added: “On October 9, 2025, at about 1500rs, a conversation between Blessing Jack and one Marley Oburu ‘m’ revealed the syndicate’s modus operandi.

“She discussed a recent incident where her associate had taken a woman’s baby, claiming the baby had died, but had been paid the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) for the transaction.

“The transaction suggested that Blessing and her associates use fake scans and manipulate vulnerable pregnant women to obtain their babies.”

She also listed other arrested persons, who are also residents of Port Harcourt as “Chinonso Raymond, 30, male and Chinyere Okorie, 32, female and Nkechi Nwankwo, 50, female.

The statement added: “A preliminary investigation revealed that Blessing Jack had previously been imprisoned in Calabar for three years for child trafficking, highlighting her long-standing involvement in the illicit business.

“All the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime detailing their individual roles in the crime.

Suspects are currently in Police custody, while an in-depth investigation has been launched to arrest other members of the syndicate and dismantle the network.

“The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has commended the operatives for their diligence in investigating and apprehending the suspects.”

Meanwhile, two persons are feared dead after a heavy downpour last Friday caused flooding in the Eligbolo axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.