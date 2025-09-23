Rivers: Police Arrest 3 Members Of Kidnapping Syndicate, Recover Weapons

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate that operated in different parts of the state, allegedly collecting ransom money and still killing the victims.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement said the suspected kidnappers include Hassan Mohammed, 20, from Wandigah Town in Mandagali, Borno State; Bello Abubakar, ’25, from Roundabout Maura, Sokoto State, and Yusuf Ahmed, 23 years old, from Hazari LGA, Bauchi State.

She disclosed that a team of operatives swung into action after receiving a distress call over the kidnap of one Humphrey Wagbara of Igwuruta-Atali. The police spokesperson noted that exhibits recovered from the suspects include one G-3 Rifle with Breech (number 10398), one magazine, one Itel phone belonging to Humphrey Wagbara, a kidnapped victim, three short daggers, one Jack Knife and one stainless short knife.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the operation was executed by operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, “in a daring and coordinated operation on September 19, at about 0200hrs in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the state in connection with the kidnapping of the victim.”

The statement added: “During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to their involvement in multiple kidnappings in the state, including: “The kidnap of Onwuli Jude and Nwabueze Nchekwube on September 24, 2024 at School Road, Igwuruta-Atali, where they collected a ransom of N6,900,000 before killing Nwabueze Nchekwube. “The kidnap of Mercy Chinyere ‘f’ on September 12, at the same location, where they also collected a ransom of N3,500,000 before releasing her.