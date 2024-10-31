Rivers: Police Arrest 3 Female Inspectors For Alleged Extortion

Share

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three female Inspectors for allegedly extorting motorists at the Rumuokoro area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, following complaints on the social media after a video recording captured them in the act.

The police said they were arrested on Tuesday following a coordinated monitoring patrol by men of the Commissioner of Police team.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement, said the video recording is a clear evidence of their actions, which she described as unprofessional, especially as they were not in uniform.

She said that the police officers have been detained and awaiting disciplinary measures. The statement said: “The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three of its officers following a coordinated monitoring patrol by operatives from the Commissioner of Police team, CP Monitoring Unit on October 29.

“The operation, conduct – ed under the Rumuokoro Flyover around 3 pm, led to the arrest of Inspector Sarah Anendei, Inspector Caroline Promise and Inspector Christiana Jatau, who were caught engaging in a corrupt practice against innocent motorists under the flyover.

“Two of the officers, Inspectors Caroline Promise and Christiana Jatau, were found conducting this unprofessional behaviour while out of uniform, further contravening police standards.

