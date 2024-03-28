Rivers: Police Arrest 26 Suspected Car Thieves, Fake Inspector

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 26 persons who allegedly snatched cars from unsuspecting members of the public, operating mainly within Port Harcourt and its environs.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, told newsmen at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt that the car-snatching syndicate has five ex-convicts, who attack their victims with guns, after which they sell the snatched cars outside the state.

The CP linked 79 stolen vehicles to the suspects, the majority of whom met while they were serving time at the Correctional Centre, adding that Chidozie Anthony Onyekwe and Kelechi Uzogwe are the leaders of the gang.

He also said that the suspects sometimes use master keys to open vehicles and drive them to their buyers.

He also disclosed that: “Most of these cars stolen are taken to Anambra, Kano, and some find their way outside the country. The cars were taken to Mgbuka-Obosi, Onitsha in Obosi in Anambra State where they are cut to pieces and sold as scraps.”

“They quickly convert them to commercial vehicles, go to motor parks, pick up passengers, and drive out of town with passengers. Almost all the cars recovered have their trackers removed by Kelechi.

“We have for you two sets of people who wait for them to receive the cars, buy the vehicles immediately, and take them away.

“Some of the receivers even come into town with them, tell them the kind of cars they want them to steal. They steal and hand them to the receivers who pay them off to seal the business.”

Disu also told newsmen that a fake police Inspector, who in real life was a former police sergeant has been arrested and three posh cars recovered from him.

He added that the fake inspector works with a gang of five and that four of them are still at large.

He stated, “The command commenced an investigation in response to a report filed on the 11th of August 2023, by one Fibika Kingsley that his Lexus EX330 had been stolen at gunpoint along Agip road by five gunmen.’’

“The investigations led to the arrest of one Monday Igbali, aged 43, a native of Okwuzi in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers State.

“He is a former Police Sergeant who was dismissed after being indicted in a kidnapping case in 2021.

“Since his dismissal, he has continued to parade himself as a police officer, even claiming to be an Inspector of Police, a rank he did not attain before his dismissal…”