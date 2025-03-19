Rivers: Police Arrest 2 Suspects Over Explosion At Trans-Niger Pipeline

Share

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the arrest of two persons suspected to be involved in the explosion that occurred at the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Bodo community of Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

The Command said it has also launched an investigation into the matter that occurred along the ongoing Bodo-Bonny road, a project being undertaken by the Federal Government and the NLNG.

The explosion at the TNP, which is a Federal Government pipeline that supplies crude to the Bonny Export Terminal, occurred on Monday night, even though the fire continued yesterday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the two persons have been taken into custody for questioning.

The statement read in part: “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a fire incident occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operated Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, located at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities.

“During a routine night patrol, security operatives observed the incident and promptly alerted SPDC management. The latter initiated necessary safety protocols, including shutting down the affected pipeline.”

