Rivers: Police Arrest 13 Officers Over Indecent Dressing

…CP Disu Assures of justice for slain DPO

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu thirteen officers have been arrested over alleged indecent dressing during patrol operation by the monitoring unit of the command in various parts of the state on December 1, 2023.

The CP said the arrest of the officers is part of ongoing efforts to eradicate indecent dressing by officers of the command.

CP Disu also revealed that the head of the Units or Divisions where the arrested Police officers are serving will be liable too, as for the personnel’s actions they are presently in detention.

Meanwhile, CP Disu has assured that the killing of SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of the Ahoada Police Division will not be swept under the carpet.

New Telegraph had reported that SP Angbashim was killed by suspected Iceland cult members led by Gift David aka 2Baba.

CP Disu gave the assurance on a radio programme organized by the Force Public Relations department in Abuja which was monitored in PortHarcourt on Saturday, December 2, 2023, by our correspondent.

CP Disu said he was overwhelmed by the concern shown by members of the public on the killing of the DPO. The Rivers Police Boss disclosed that he is in talks with stakeholders in Ahoada

On his objective for the command, CP Disu said his objective is to have Police officers who are effective and friendly.

“As Police, we cannot succeed without cooperation, and partnership from members of the public.”

“I have started fostering a partnership between the Police and members of the public. I have had meetings twice with the traffic section of the command to remind them that they must be civil in their dealings with members of the public.

“I want to work with members of the public so that they can trust us and give us information. ”

On security threats associated with the end of the year, CP Disu said the command is aware that there tends to be an increase in crime by persons who did not work from the beginning of the year but want to make money by all means

He said security measures are in place to counter any security challenge that may arise during the period.

He explained that all the roads coming in and out of the command have adequate Police personnel manning them. Entrances in and out of the command are adequately secured, CP Disu noted.

The Rivers Police Chief also revealed that the Police are embarking on a meaningful raid of known black spots and have also deployed plain clothes detectives to gather intelligence.

The Commissioner of Police explained that Police officers on routine patrol intercepted a tinted vehicle with four men inside. He said on approaching the vehicle tactically, they came out and ran away while the Policemen searched the vehicle, recovered a fully loaded AK 47 riffle and also impounded the car.

On effective monitoring of his personnel to curtail human rights abuse, CP Disu explained that he just changed the person in charge of CP X-squad. He also urged members of the public to bring their complaints about his officers to him through dedicated lines as it will be promptly addressed.

CP Disu added that if members of the public do not report erring members of the Police command, he will think everything is okay and he will not be aware.

On the complaints on issues of cultism raised by a caller from the Bori axis in Khana LGA, the Police Chief stated that he would call the officer in charge of the anti-cultism to discuss with them to ensure they do what is right.