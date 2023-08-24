Rivers Police Apprehend 12 ‘Yahoo Boys’ For Allegedly Burying Newborn Baby Alive

No fewer than 12 suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ have been apprehended by the operatives of Rivers State Police Command for allegedly burying an infant alive.

The police command in the company of the Port Harcourt Local Government Authority Area Security Watch detained the suspects after receiving a tip-off from locals who observed a bunch of boys performing incantation and digging at the Andoni shoreline in Eagle Island on Wednesday morning.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that an investigation is ongoing.

“Yes, we can confirm the incident. They were arrested by the police with the help of vigilantes. The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.”

In a similar vein, Victor Ohaji, the Chairman of PLGA Security Watch and Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, provided his version of events to the press, claiming that as soon as he learned of the incident, he immediately informed the officials of the state neighbourhood Agency as well as the Azikiwe Police Division in Diobi, Port Harcourt.

He said, ”Thereafter, I immediately mobilised my men, but on getting to the spot where we were told the suspects were by the waterfront, the ‘yahoo’ boys’ had left.”

Ohaji remarked. He ordered his men to excavate the dirt because it was clear from a detailed inspection of the location that something had been buried. When they did so, they discovered the newborn baby boy’s lifeless body.

He said his men, the police and neighbourhood men started coming to the area in search of the renegades, which they eventually sighted coming out of a hotel.

Ohaji stated, “When we dug the place, we saw a newborn baby, a bouncing baby boy. Very fine boy that they buried.

”Immediately, I called the Situation Officer of Eagle Island and informed him of our discovery so that he could relate to the Divisional Police Officer he is working with.

“Immediately, the police and neighbourhood watchmen joined us. So we started going around Eagle Island to see if we could find the suspects.

“We even moved from one hotel to another in the area, and lo and behold, we saw them coming out from a hotel. As soon as we got out of the car, they (the suspects) started running.

“So, we chased after them and apprehended them. There were twelve of them. So we took them to the police station and the baby.

“While we were there, the leader of this yahoo boys was shouting, ranting that his father is a Major General and that nothing will happen.

“He said even if they bury full human beings, nothing will happen. The boy went on ranting that his father was coming. So we handed them to the police.”

He pleaded with the state government to aid the outfit with vehicles and logistics to improve on the good work they are doing.