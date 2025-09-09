Rivers Pledges More Investment In Flood Control, Disaster Management

The Rivers State government has declared its readiness to invest more in flood control and disaster management, and also improve its citizens’ education, and campaign to mitigate the impact of flooding.

The Secretary to the state government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, who spoke at a sensitisation campaign by the Central Working Committee on Flood Management and Control in Khana Local Government Area, stressed that the administration of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) is fully committed to mitigating the impact of flood.

‎ Ibibia, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Alwell Okerenku, noted that the task of the same government was not merely reactionary, but proactive.

He said, ‎”Our task is not merely to respond to disasters after they happen, but to anticipate the disaster areas and mitigate their impact.

“This sensitisation campaign is a key part of that effort. By educating our citizens, raising awareness of flood risks, and promoting practical prevention measures, you are helping to build a more resilient Rivers State.”

He explained that the present administration “is fully committed to strengthening collaboration between ministries, local governments, and community organisations, while also engaging with the Federal Government and international partners to mobilise resources for improved flood management and control systems.

‎”The Rivers State Government will continue to invest in flood control infrastructure, improve drainage systems, strengthen disaster management agencies, and collaborate with NEMA, Security Agencies, and other relevant bodies.”

‎He also assured that the government is enforcing environmental laws to prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse, illegal sand mining, and construction on flood plains, all of which exacerbate flooding.

He added: “Efforts are also ongoing to establish a Rivers State Emergency Management Agency (RSEMA), which would, amongst others, eventually take over the responsibilities of the Central Working Committee on Emergency Preparedness, Flood Management and Control.

‎”I urge our traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, and religious organisations to actively participate in spreading these messages. Let us keep our drainage clear, resist building on waterways, and report early signs of flooding promptly to the relevant authorities.

‎”Flood emergency preparedness, management and control is, however, a shared responsibility and non-negotiable. To my dear citizens of Rivers State, government action alone is not enough. Flood prevention starts with each of us. Let us regularly clear our drainage, avoid blocking waterways, heed early warnings, and participate actively in community flood preparedness.”

‎The Head of Operations, NEMA, Rivers State, Mr Eric Ebhodaghe, had earlier spoken on the topic, “Floods Management, Preparedness, Mitigation and Response,” noting that citizens must be responsive to their environment by desisting from building on waterways and dumping refuse inside water channels.