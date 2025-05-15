Rivers People Running Out Of Patience, Ijaw Youths Tell Tinubu

Share

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), the umbrella body of Ijaw youths across Nigeria, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore democratic governance in Rivers State by reinstating Governor Siminalayi Fubara, warning that the people are running out of patience.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt to mark the 57th Isaac Adaka Boro Day, IYC President Theophilus Alaye urged President Tinubu to act swiftly to avoid further discontent and instability in the state.

He stated that the people of Rivers State deserve lawful governance that delivers the dividends of democracy and ensures continuity in people-oriented development.

It will be recalled that on March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following prolonged political unrest. He suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for six months. A retired naval chief, Ibok-Ette Ibas, was appointed sole administrator — a decision that sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), civil society groups, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), and the IYC.

While acknowledging Tinubu’s peace initiatives, Alaye faulted the delay in reinstating Fubara, stating that the people were growing restless. He said, “We appeal to Your Excellency to please restore full democratic governance in the state by restoring executive powers to the people’s governor, His Excellency Sir Sim Fubara, and the state House of Assembly.”

Alaye continued, “Mr. President, you are a true democrat and your intentions for Rivers people are genuine. However, removing our governor is not what we expected from you. Our people are emotional, and we cannot pacify them for too long.”

He concluded by reiterating the IYC’s belief in democracy and its demand for the swift restoration of elected leadership in Rivers State.

Share