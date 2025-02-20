Rivers People Enjoying Peaceful Governance Without Molestation –Fubara

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said residents are enjoying peaceful and freedom laden governance, stressing that they do not experience molestation or anxiety that leads to hypertension.

Fubara spoke when a delegation of Anglican Archbishops and their wives led by the Primate, Archbishop Metropolitan of All Nigeria, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said there was an increased level of openness to governance that makes his administration well-disposed to suggestions that help in making amends where necessary because it is a democracy.

Fubara stated that his administration understands that God is supreme, towers above every other thing, and nothing happens without His a p p r ov a l , and thanked them for standing with his administration in prayers, which has continued to provide strength to keep the course of governance focused.

