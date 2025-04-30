Rivers Pensioners Decry Suspension Of N2b Monthly Gratuity Payment

Share

Pensioners in Rivers State have raised serious concerns over the suspension of the N2 billion monthly gratuity payment initiative introduced by Governor Siminalayi Fubara as part of a structured plan to offset the State’s N200 billion backlog owed to retired civil servants.

The payment, which was seen as a lifeline for thousands of retirees, has reportedly been halted following the assumption of office by the Sole Administrator, Ibas Ibok Ibak. The move has sparked anxiety among pensioners who say they now face increased hardship due to the loss of what had become a critical source of income.

Speaking to journalists, the State Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Joseph Agbo, confirmed that the monthly gratuity disbursement initiated by Governor Fubara had been suspended.

He described the halt as a major setback for retirees, many of whom had waited years to receive their entitlements.

“Governor Fubara had commenced a process of settling our long-standing gratuity arrears through a monthly N2 billion release, which brought hope to pensioners after years of neglect,” Dr. Agbo said. “Unfortunately, since the appointment of the Sole Administrator, the payments have stopped without explanation.”

The pensioners, through their union, are now appealing to the state government to resume the payments, arguing that their monthly pensions are grossly inadequate in the face of rising living costs and family responsibilities.

Agbo further lamented that pensioners in Rivers State have not benefited from any upward pension review since 1999, despite multiple national minimum wage increases over the years.

“There has never been a corresponding adjustment in our pensions, which has left us among the poorest retirees in the country,” he added.

Many retirees who had started receiving their gratuities under the Fubara-led administration are now concerned about the uncertainty surrounding future payments and fear that the recent progress may be reversed.

Civil servants in the State have also joined the call for a resumption of the payments, noting that the gratuity initiative was part of a broader reform package that included long-overdue staff promotions and welfare improvements.

The union is urging the Sole Administrator and the Rivers State Government to honour the commitment made to retirees and ensure that the pension reform programme is not derailed.

