Rivers: PDP Chairman Speaks On Fubara Failure To Rebuild Assembly Complex

Robinson Ewor, the Rivers State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed the claim that the suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, did not take action to rebuild the demolished House of Assembly Complex.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu, during his national broadcast last Tuesday, said Fubara failed to rebuild the Assembly complex.

Speaking on Arise News on Wednesday, Ewor said that contrary to President Tinubu’s position in his state of emergency speech, Governor Fubara took action to restore the state’s Assembly complex.

According to him, the issue of members not using the Assembly’s complex started during former Governor Rotimi Amaechi‘s tenure.

He stressed the complex was already 90 percent completed by the time the President declared a state of emergency.

He said in the interview: “River State politics, in 2013-2014, there was a crisis in the State House of Assembly. I was then a member of the House. Because of that crisis, the hallowed chamber of the State House of Assembly was destroyed, 2013-2014. And for that reason, we could no longer sit in the hallowed chamber.

“We now moved to the old government house auditorium. We were sitting in the old house auditorium for the rest of the tenure of Rotimi Amaechi, at least for two years. This wasn’t the first time. This wasn’t the first time.

“The first was in 2013-2014, when the same FCT Minister orchestrated an impeachment led by just five members of the House. They came, invaded the House, in the company of the police, to evict the speaker.

“There was a crisis. It was because of this crisis that Chidi Lloyd did not kill Michael Chinda. This wasn’t the first time.

“But as we speak today, if you go to the River State House of Assembly, it is 80-90% completion. It’s not as if the Governor didn’t take action. The Governor took action. The project is ongoing. It will be completed in no time.”

