Rivers Pastors Express Confidence In Tinubu’s Govt

…Thank Him For Appointing Their Own

Pastors from Rivers State on the platform of Rivers United Pastors for Tinubu (RUPT) have reinstated their confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s capacity to navigate through the economic difficulties that are currently hitting Nigeria and usher in a prosperous country for all.

This was as the pastors also commended the president for appointing their patron and former Osun State Works Commissioner, Engr. Omowaiye Oluremi, as the Executive Director, Project Implementation in the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Edimeh described the appointment as well deserved adding that Oluremi was not only loyal to the Tinubu’s presidency but also understood the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

The pastors in a statement on Friday signed by their Coordinator, Pastor Sunday Edimeh, said they had never regretted working for Tinubu’s emergence maintaining

that through the efforts of Oluremi, they defied all odds in 2023 to campaign for the President in the South-South.

Edimeh said as priests in their various churches they would continue to pray for President Tinubu to succeed in his difficult journey of evolving a prosperous economy.

The statement reads in quote: Tinubu had already assembled experts and experienced professionals in various fields to work in repositioning and reviving collapsed institutions inherited by his government.

“When it was almost a taboo for Christians to identify with Tinubu in the Southsouth during the campaign in 2023, Oluremi galvanized over 100 pastors in Rivers State, sold the Renewed Hope Agenda and we bought it and took the message to our churches.

“We appreciate Mr President’s efforts,.his policies and commitment to reposition the economy. We know it is tough now, but soon, his policies will surely yield the desired fruits and end the current hardship we are experiencing. Nothing good comes easy. We appeal to Mr. President to keep working hard to get us out of the current economic difficulties”, he said.