Rivers Pastor Jailed 7 Years For Impregnating Teenager

A 55-year-old pastor, with the Glorious Covenant Church in Ndele, Rivers State, Piler Erekwa, has been sentenced to seven years in prison with hard labour for impregnating a teenager. The State Family Court sentenced him for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl, in the Ndele community, Emuoha Local Government Area of the state.

In his judgment, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Ogeh Elkanah ruled that Pastor Erekwa would also pay the sum of N500,000 to the family of the abused teenage girl for the medical bills accrued during pregnancy. Chief Magistrate Elkanah said the cleric will pay the bills upon completion of his jail term.

Erekwa, who is the presiding Pastor of the Glorious Covenant Church, had pleaded guilty to one count charge of sexual abuse when the charge was read. The charge was preferred against him by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Police Command.

Also, the cleric had allegedly proposed termination of the pregnancy, but the girl’s family who had confronted him with the issue objected to it. Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate explained that the Family Court was not like a regular court, hence journalists must seek leave of the court before reporting a matter from a family court.