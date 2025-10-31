Rivers: One Killed, Monarch’s Palace Burnt Over Youth Leadership Crisis

One person has been declared dead in Rumuji Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State after a youth leadership dispute turned violent among the two factions contending for positions.

The victim, Mr. Paul Oduveh, a supporter of one of the leading youth leaders at the centre of the crisis, was stabbed by one of the supporters of the other leader, but was reportedly rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

Following his death, his friends in retaliation, especially youths allegedly set fire to the palace of the community’s traditional ruler, Eze Christian.

Findings reveal that problem started during a meeting convened by a company operating in the area to discuss how to kickstart a mini-power generating plant built for the community Before then, a crisis had been brewing over the leadership of a youth group shortly after the chairman of Emuoha Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, appointed a new youth president, without allegedly consulting the community’s stakeholders.

He was said to have replaced the incumbent youth leaders, a development that was outrightly rejected by some youths who accused him of neglecting the relevant stakeholders and traditional rulers in making key decisions.