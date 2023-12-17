Rivers of Absurdities

When he was governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s performance rating was high, at least in the provision of physical infrastructure in the state. The debate was who, between himself and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, built more bridges within their eight-year tenure. Whether those concrete structures were indeed, priorities in their states is another thing altogether. Like was the case with Umahi, the inauguration of Wike’s projects were spectacles to behold. It attracted the high and mighty from across the country and was the venue for him to show new dance steps and take on opponents. Wike carved for himself, the image of a strong man and a political tactician.

He insisted on total loyalty from his subordinates and for those on the other side of the political divide, he was never afraid to take on them. They received the sharp end of his tongue. Rivers State was narrowed down to two groups of peoples: supporters of the governor and those who are bold enough to be different. The governor left everyone in no doubt that he was in charge. The fact that Siminalayi Fubara is his political godson is well known. His choice of Fubara as his successor did not raise any dust, at least not in the PDP. It was a popular choice, even if both men conveyed different character traits. Unlike Wike whom many saw as abrasive, the states former Accountant-General was calm and taciturn but many knew he was deep and had obviously learnt at the feet of his master.

It was a marriage made in heaven, or so many thought. It was easy to see their closeness from their public appearances. As governor, Fubara displayed an obvious willingness to continue in the development trajectory of his former boss. He also indicated by the choice of his commissioners that he was going to retain the same political structure he inherited. Not many thought there ever existed any underlying reasons for disagreement between the godfather and his godson. Just when you thought the state had attained the cruising altitude, the bang happened. The state has known no peace ever since. Like an aeroplane in serious mid-air distress, the fall was rapid and largely unmitigated. What caused the big bang is still a big surprise and neither Wike nor Fubara has addressed that question.

The issue of not nurturing the political structure in the state is a dumb response. Wike didn’t fool anybody with that explanation and the fire and brimstone he threatened betrayed the level of his frustration. By the time he finally pulled the trigger, the once-peaceful State was up in smoke. First, the threat of impeachment against the governor is as unwarranted as the fire incident in the state House of Assembly which many believe was an act of arson. Shortly after that, 25 of the 32 members of the legislative arm of the state government parted ways with the governor, leaving the Peoples Democratic Party on which platform they were elected, to the All Progressives Congress whose government at the federal level Nyesom Wike works for. It is easy to guess who was puppet master. The free fall did not end there.

The decision to pull down the massive edifice housing the Rivers State House of Assembly on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, is equally absurd. Like in every war, truth was also sacrificed and the destruction was blamed on structural defects in the gigantic building. How was this determined and when did it become so obvious that the decision had to be taken overnight to pull the building down? Rivers State has become flooded by rivers of absurdities. It has affected not only the executive arm of government and the legislature, even the Judiciary has been involved in the topsy turvy ride. Within hours of the decision of majority of House members to defect to the APC, the court recognised the Speaker of the House faction of just four members. It was for them, a strong enough stamp of authority for them to sit and declare the seat of the other 25 lawmakers vacant and to receive the states appropriation bill of over N800 bil- lion.

For the governor to sign the same appropriation law within 24 hours meant it received approval from the four members the same day it was presented. The events since October when their quarrel blew open has really opened the state to all manner of awkward events. And many believe it was triggered by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory who has determined to keep a stranglehold on the politics of the state he ruled for eight years. The events unfolding in the state does not give credit to him as a person. He has paid his dues and delivered on the governance of the state for eight years. It is time to move on and let the man he personal installed in the state as the governor, breathe. The governor on the other hand, has to handle the challenge with more maturity. How does not have to pull the state down just to prove he is equally a strong man. He is, after all, the man entrusted with the wellbeing of Rivers State for the next four years. How he reacts to the challenge and handles the issues that arise, will better define his character and his tenure.