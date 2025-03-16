Rivers of absurdities (2)

Share

In December 2023, when I first wrote about the absurdities in Rivers State, the political disagreement between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, was in its early stages. Since then, it has evolved into a full-blown conflict that tests the resilience of our democratic process.

The power struggle between the sitting governor and his predecessor, once viewed as a mentor-protégé relationship, has deteriorated significantly. Today, there are growing concerns over a possible impeachment of the governor. The causes of their disagreement are multifaceted, encompassing differences in policy direction and governance style. However, most people agree that Nyesom Wike’s power-hungry nature and his contentious personality are major factors fueling the crisis.

A recent Supreme Court judgment concerning the Rivers State House of Assembly has drawn widespread criticism for what some refer to as “judicial overreach.” This judgment has become a potential pathway for peacefully resolving the issues at hand. Just as its implications were beginning to settle, Wike took the stage last Wednesday and made a series of inflammatory statements. Among other things, he threatened the stability of Rivers State and the sitting governor’s tenure.

Despite completing his own term and taking on the role of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike continues to hold significant influence over the Rivers State House of Assembly, where lawmakers loyal to him have been leading efforts to undermine Governor Fubara’s administration. This situation can be described as a political siege. The resulting instability has stalled governance and hampered policy implementation, as Fubara struggles to assert his authority. Wike’s tactics, which include leveraging federal connections, have placed the state under undue pressure and constantly challenge Fubara’s leadership.

It is well known that Governor Fubara is Wike’s political godson, and he has shown a willingness to follow in his predecessor’s developmental footsteps. However, many are baffled by the fundamental reasons for their disagreement, which neither Wike nor Fubara has satisfactorily addressed. The claim that Fubara has failed to nurture the political structure in the state is an inadequate response, and both factions have continued to misstep, much to the public’s dismay.

The initial threat of impeachment against the governor was as unwarranted as the fire incident in the state House of Assembly, which many suspect was an act of arson. Shortly after, 27 of the 32 legislative members defected from the governor’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party of which Wike is now a member.

The decision to demolish the sprawling Rivers State House of Assembly on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, is equally absurd. In any conflict, the truth is often sacrificed, and the destruction was attributed to alleged structural defects in the building. How this determination was made and when it became evident that demolition was necessary overnight remains unclear.

Rivers State has become inundated with absurdities, affecting not just the executive and legislative branches, but also the judiciary. Within hours of the majority of House members defecting to the APC, the court recognized a faction of the House led by just four members. This recognition empowered them to declare the seats of the other 27 lawmakers vacant and to accept the state appropriation bill of over N800 billion. For the governor to sign the appropriation law within 24 hours meant it was approved by the four members on the same day it was presented.

The events that have unfolded since October 2023, when their public feud erupted, have opened the state to a multitude of awkward developments that do little credit to either Wike or Fubara. Wike has fulfilled his responsibilities as governor for eight years; it is time for him to step back and allow his appointed successor to govern. On the other hand, Governor Fubara must navigate the challenges of leading the state with greater maturity. He should not feel compelled to undermine the state just to assert his strength.

After all, Governor Fubara is entrusted with the well-being of Rivers State for four years, of which he has already served two. How he responds to these challenges and manages the issues arising – especially in light of the recent Supreme Court judgment—will ultimately define his character and his tenure.

