Rivers NULGE Lauds Fubara Over N35,000 Wage Award, Automatic Promotion For Workers

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Rivers State Chapter has lauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara for approving the immediate promotion of council employees with full financial benefits.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Fubara had during a private meeting with principal officers of the 23 Local Government Areas and the leadership of the NULGE at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, approved the immediate implementation of a N30,000.00 minimum wage for LG workers and the immediate implementation of the N35,000.00 wage award approved by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Reacting to the development, the NULGE President in the state, Clifford Paul commended the Governor in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He noted that the governor also approved the immediate implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage for local government workers.

Paul said: “The governor also approved the immediate implementation of the N35, 000 wage award approved by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

“We commend the governor for the inclusion of NULGE in the Local Government Pensions Board, as provided by law.

“We also commend him for the implementation of a consolidated salary structure for Local Government workers retiring at grade level 17.”

He pledged the loyalty, cooperation, solidarity and support of the local government workers to the Fubara-led government.