Rivers NUJ Demands Apology From Police Over Attack On Journalists

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Rivers State council, has demanded for an apology from the state police command within 14 days over the recent attacks on its members who covered the “Bring it Back Movement” protest in Port Harcourt.

The union said the police assaulted Charles Opu – rum of Channels Television, Allwell Ene of Naija FM, Soibelemari Oruwari of Nigeria/Info, Ikezam Godswill of AIT and Femi Ogunkhilede of Super FM.

In a statement by the state NUJ Chairman, Mr Paul Bazia and Secretary, Ijeoma Tubosia, the council said it was unacceptable for police officers to attack journalists performing their duty.

The NUJ also called on the Rivers State Police command to bring the officials involved to book, warning that the activities of the police will be boycotted if they don’t apologize.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

