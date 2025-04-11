Rivers NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Donates Gifts To Orphanage

Share

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has donated gifts to the Priesthood Orphanage Home in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, pledging continued support to the facility.

The visit, which formed part of activities marking the 2025 Chapel Week, was led by Ignatius Chukwu, Chairman of the Organising Committee.

Chukwu, who made the presentation to the proprietress of the home, Blessing Henry Echenwo, said the visit was aimed at encouraging the home and its founder, urging her to remain steadfast in caring for the children.

He prayed for God’s continued provision for the staff and children of the orphanage and commended the proprietress for her dedication.

Chukwu also announced that, with the approval of the Chapel Chairman, Amaechi Okonkwo, the Correspondents’ Chapel has adopted the Priesthood Orphanage Home as its permanent home for annual visitations.

“We are here to encourage you. We will continue to support and partner with you, especially in the area of information dissemination. Whenever you have issues, tell us, and we will amplify your voice as journalists,” Chukwu said.

In her response, the proprietress, Echenwo, expressed gratitude to the Chapel for their visit and consistent support, praying for God’s protection over them as they carry out their duty of holding society accountable.

She pointed out the orphanage’s challenges, including inadequate infrastructure to properly accommodate the children especially teenagers.

Echenwo appealed to the government and public-spirited individuals to come to the aid of the home, explaining that children under their care come from various circumstances, including referrals from hospitals, accident scenes, and voluntary admissions.

The visit was rounded off with songs, performances, and prayers by the children, which added colour to the event.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

