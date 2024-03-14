Rivers NUJ Boycotts PHED’s Activities Over Extortion, IIllegal Disconnection

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced the boycott of all activities of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) over alleged extortion and unwarranted disconnection of the NUJ Ernest IKOLI Press Centre, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers NUJ also appealed to its counterparts in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers State to also boycott PHED activities over its conduct.

The Union also threatened to drag the distribution company to court to challenge their decision and demand appropriate damages.

The union took the decision at its congress at the Press Centre and directed that henceforth no journalist in the state should cover activities of the PHED, claiming that one Mr Prince Bale who claimed to be the company’s commercial Manager was fond of his disconnecting the Press Centre even when the union was not indebted to the firm.

The union’s chairman, Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary, Ike Wigodo in a statement said that the Union has written a complaint letter to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that the union pays its electricity bill of N100,000.00 monthly, yet Bale and his boys would still disconnect the Press Centre.

The statement further explained that despite NUJ’s regular payments of its bills, the distribution company which hardly provides energy to its customers would come with overbilling and force customers to pay or be disconnected.

According to the Statement,” the Union has written several letters to the distribution company and several threats issued by Mr Bala to often disconnect the Press Centre even though we are on a clean bill but the company could not respond to any of these letters “.

” This shows that the company lacks customer relations and believes it can do anything and go away with it. “